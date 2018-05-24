Show Dogs is getting re-cut after complaints it grooms children for abuse

After a number of parenting blogs and the National Center on Sexual Exploitation voiced concern that the film depicts sexual abuse tactics, the kids’ film Show Dogs is being re-edited, with the scenes in question cut.

In the film, an undercover police dog named Max has to train to perform in an elite dog show, which involves Max learning to become comfortable with a stranger in an authority figure — a dog show judge — touching his genitals. While Max initially raises objections to the exercise, he is trained to go to his “zen place” and ultimately allows the judge to perform the examination. According to a number of concerned critics, the scene is similar to “grooming,” a practice employed by sexual predators to make their victims comfortable with inappropriate physical touch.

In a statement, Global Roads Entertainment said: “Responding to concerns raised by moviegoers and some specific organizations, Global Road Entertainment has decided to remove two scenes from the film Show Dogs that some have deemed not appropriate for children. The company takes these matters very seriously and remains committed to providing quality entertainment for the intended audiences based on the film’s rating. We apologize to anybody who feels the original version of Show Dogs sent an inappropriate message. The revised version of the film will be available for viewing nationwide starting this weekend.”

Global Roads had released an earlier statement on Tuesday, apologizing “to any parent who feels the scene sends a message other than a comedic moment in the film, with no hidden or ulterior meaning, but respect their right to react to any piece of content.”

The new cut will be available in theaters by this weekend.