Idris Elba to direct, star in Hunchback of Notre Dame movie for Netflix

Devan Coggan
May 23, 2018

Idris Elba is climbing the steps of Notre Dame.

The actor has signed on to star in, direct, and produce a new film version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame for Netflix, EW has confirmed. Michael Mitnick (The Current War) is writing the as-yet-untitled script, which will be a “modern retelling” of Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel. The story was most famously adapted into the 1996 Disney movie, and it tells the tale of a hunchback named Quasimodo who falls in love with a gypsy named Esmerelda.

Like the Disney movie, Elba’s version is described as a “sonic and musical experience,” and Elba will also be producing the film’s music.

Elba has a long history with Netflix: He’s working on a Netflix comedy series called Turn Up Charlieand he earned a Golden Globe nomination for starring in Beasts of No Nation, one of the streaming service’s first high-profile releases. He made his feature directorial debut earlier this year with Yardiewhich premiered at Sundance.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

