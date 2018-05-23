Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Brad Pitt's threat to Harvey Weinstein after hotel incident

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt is “the best” in her eyes for defending her against Harvey Weinstein.

The 45-year-old Shakespeare in Love Oscar winner appeared on The Howard Stern Show for an episode this week when she shared more details surrounding the infamous confrontation at the opening of Broadway’s Hamlet in 1995.

According to Paltrow, she had told Pitt about a “weird” encounter she had with Weinstein in a hotel room. The Fight Club star then found the movie mogul at the Broadway event and said something to the effect of, “If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.”

“It was the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically,” the actress told Stern. “It was so fantastic because what he did was, he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet,” she added. “He’s the best.”

A source had previously told PEOPLE that Pitt’s actions were the equivalent of “a Missouri whooping,” and he “made it clear there would be consequences” if Weinstein tried anything else. “Brad threatened Harvey,” the source said. “He got right in his face, poked him in the chest and said, ‘You will not ever do this to Gwyneth ever again.’”

Listen to Paltrow on The Howard Stern Show below.

Paltrow came forward to The New York Times in October — along with other women in the industry — to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct. At the time, she stated that, when she was 22 years old and newly signed to the movie Emma, Weinstein invited her up to his hotel room where he attempted to massage her shoulders and bring her to his bedroom. Pitt’s reps had confirmed the Hamlet confrontation to The Times when Paltrow’s claims were first published.

Weinstein, who has been accused by numerous other women of sexual harassment and sexual assault, has denied any instance of non-consensual sex, according to a statement provided to The New Yorker — which had published similar claims from women. He further denied ever threatening “acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

“I was blindsided,” Paltrow described to Stern of the alleged event, explaining she feared repercussions for refusing Weinstein. “I told [Pitt] right away and I was very shaken by the whole thing, and I had signed up to do two movies with [Weinstein],” she said.