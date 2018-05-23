George R.R. Martin's The Ice Dragon to become animated film

George R.R. Martin wrote several books before beginning his fantasy magnum opus A Song of Ice and Fire. Now, EW has confirmed that one of those books, Martin’s 1980 children’s story The Ice Dragon, is set to become an animated movie through Warner Animation Group.

The Ice Dragon‘s title is funny considering the big twist from the most recent season of Game of Thrones, and the book’s world is somewhat similar to Westeros. It too depicts a medieval fantasy world — here, warring kingdoms fight for control of fire-breathing dragons. Those aren’t the only kind of dragons, however; a young girl named Adara ends up befriending a rare Ice Dragon, which offers the only hope of fighting the invading army of dragons set to invade Adara’s city.

Martin will serve as a producer on the film, while Vince Gerardis is set to executive produce. A release date has not been announced yet.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Tor Teen

Martin recently confirmed that though his new history of the Targaryen family, Fire and Blood, will be out later this year, fans will have to wait a little longer for the next true installment in A Song of Ice and Fire.

Deadline was first to report the Ice Dragon news.