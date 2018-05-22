New video announces Disney's Star Wars theme park openings in 2019

We’ve known for a while that 2019 would be the year Disney opens its Star Wars theme park attractions, but now the company has released a new video confirming which part of the country will go galactic first.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, will be the first to open its Galaxy’s Edge attraction to the public in summer 2019, while Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will follow several months later, in fall 2019.

The new teaser video doesn’t reveal anything else new, but it does animate some of the concept imagery we’ve seen of what the new Disney attractions would look like, complete with TIE fighters screaming through the sky.

To the right, you can see the Millennium Falcon resting on a landing dock. That ride will allow guests to pilot the starship in a dogfight against the First Order.

You can read about some of the previously announced elements of Galaxy’s Edge here.

May the Force be with you — it won’t be long now.