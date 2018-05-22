Ryan Reynolds joins Michael Bay, Deadpool writers for action movie Six Underground

Ryan Reynolds is reteaming with his Deadpool hitmakers for another round of action.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the actor has joined Transformers director Michael Bay and Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on Six Underground, an original action film to be co-produced by the streaming giant.

Plot details have yet to be unveiled, but according to the Hollywood Reporter, the film will follow “six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys.”

Netfilx will produce the project — set to begin filming this summer, ahead of a 2019 release date — in collaboration with Skydance Media’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Six Underground marks the first event-level cinematic co-production between Skydance and Netflix, who have previously collaborated on TV series including Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon.

Netflix has notably increased its output of original feature films over the years, most recently trying its hand at a studio-rivaling spectacle with the $90 million Will Smith vehicle Bright, which landed in December to mostly negative reviews from critics, despite being embraced by casual viewers.

Reynolds recently starred in the sleeper success The Hitman’s Bodyguard at the tail end of 2017, and went on to dominate the box office with Deadpool 2 last weekend.