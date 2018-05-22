The ending you never saw in My Best Friend's Wedding

Watch more Untold Stories streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

You know that perfect ending of My Best Friend’s Wedding? Where Julia Roberts doesn’t get the guy, but that’s okay because she doesn’t really deserve him and at least she has her gay best buddy George there to comfort her? Turns out that neat final scene wasn’t always the intended conclusion to the 1997 rom-com.

“I just knew it was going to be a hit,” says the movie’s writer Ron Bass of the ending we all know and love, where Roberts’ character Julianne receives a phone call from Rupert Everett’s George and discovers he’s shown up at the wedding to ensure she’s okay. “It was so funny, it was heartfelt, it was so contemporary. It was so against expectation. It was so wonderfully cast.”

However, it was not originally the one in which Julianne’s story ended. The movie included a scene where Julianne meets another man at the reception in the final moments so that the flick wouldn’t end on a downer. But at a preview screening “the entire audience just goes dead; they hated it,” says Bass. “So all the credit we got with the audience for not getting the guy, we lost in that moment where another guy steps up.”

Luckily, the filmmakers had time to fix it and the very next day they got to re-writing and adding new scenes throughout the movie, including the ending with George. “One of the biggest reasons that I wrote the piece was to make the point that love is love,” says Bass. “The person in the world that she loved the most and that loved her the most was her best friend.” Well, her other best friend.

