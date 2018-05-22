Liam Neeson in talks to join Men in Black spinoff

Liam Neeson is suiting up.

The action star is in talks to join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Sony’s upcoming Men in Black spinoff movie, EW has confirmed. He’ll play the head of the Men in Black organization in London, where the movie begins.

F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious) is directing from a script by Iron Man’s Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, and the new movie will pick up after the events of the original Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith trilogy. (The new Men in Black is set in the same universe, although Jones and Smith aren’t expected to reprise their roles.)

Neeson most recently starred in Jaume Collet-Serra’s thriller The Commuter, and he’ll next appear in Steve McQueen’s crime drama Widows. Variety first reported Neeson’s involvement.

The new Men in Black film will hit theaters June 14, 2019.