Donald Glover on Lando's sexuality in Solo: 'How can you not be pansexual in space?'

Jonathan Kasdan made news last week when the co-screenwriter of Solo: A Star Wars Story responded to a question by The Huffington Post as to whether Lando Calrissian was pansexual. “I would say yes,” answered Kasdan. “There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality. I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity ― sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of. He doesn’t make any hard and fast rules. I think it’s fun. I don’t know where it will go.”

So when Donald Glover showed up alongside stars Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, and Paul Bettany for a Solo: A Star Wars Story Town Hall that will air on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio (channel 105) on Thursday, May 24 at 6 p.m., we asked the man who plays Lando if we was aware of Lando’s pansexuality while making the film.

“How can you not be pansexual in space?” responded Glover as Ehrenreich and Clarke expressed surprise at hearing the news for the first time. “There are so many things to have sex with. I didn’t think that was that weird. Yeah, he’s coming on to everybody. I mean, yeah, whatever. It just didn’t seem that weird to me ‘cause I feel like if you’re in space it’s kind of like, the door is open! It’s like, no, only guys or girls. No, it’s anything. This thing is literally a blob. Are you a man or a woman? Like, who cares? Have good time out here.”

Jonathan Olley/© 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Glover also mentioned that his conversations with original Lando Billy Dee Williams also guided him in terms of Calrissian’s sexuality. “One thing that Billy did say was, be charming.” reveals Glover. “He’s eclectic. He likes different things. He’s somebody who goes around and tries everything, and I just didn’t think about it that much. But I was like, he’s a charming person so I feel like he doesn’t have hard and fast boundaries about everything. But having somebody tell me that, I’m like, okay, cool, makes sense to me. Is it weird that I didn’t think about it that much?”

