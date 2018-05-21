Solo star Donald Glover weighs in on possible Lando Calrissian movie

Star Wars fans have gotten whiplash in the past week trying to figure out if there is or isn’t a Lando Calrissian standalone movie in the works at Lucasfilm/Disney. At first, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was quoted in an interview with France’s Premiere magazine indicating that a Lando movie was being fast-tracked.

But a correction was later added stating: “Following the publication of our article, Lucasfilm informs us that there would have been a misunderstanding between our journalist and Kathleen Kennedy. ‘We would love to tell a story about Lando Calrissian one day, but it’s not actually happening now, it would be fun to tell the story of Han and Chewie …’”

That was different from the Kennedy quote that was originally printed, which was, “We think that the next spin-off will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian. Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han and Chewbacca, but Lando will be next.“

Our own Anthony Breznican checked in with a Lucasfilm rep about the story and was told that “Premiere has now corrected their article. It was a misunderstanding. She said it’s something she’d like to do one day in the future.”

But whether a Lando movie is coming soon or down the line, how does the man who would be playing him, Donald Glover, feel about it? We asked Glover exactly that when he showed up alongside Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, and Paul Bettany for a Solo: A Star Wars Story Town Hall that will air on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio (channel 105) on Thursday, May 24 at 6 p.m.

“It would always be fun to be Lando again,” says Glover about getting his own film. “I would love to do it again. It’s really fun. The movie, I feel like, is wide open. This part of the universe without the… I feel like with the Skywalkers, it’s hard, because it’s almost like the Bible. There’s a story that you have to tell, and the lineage of that family. I feel like out here its like, yeah, we’re just like husters and gamblers and space pirates, essentially, so you can do a lot more and have a lot more fun. And I like those movies a lot. I like the comedy of them, the silliness and also the adventure. I think it would just be fun to do.”

And while Glover has talked about how nice it was to not have to worry about writing or producing — as he does on FX’s Atlanta — while working on Solo, would he be interested in potentially writing a Lando film? “I mean, yeah. I think it would be fun to do,” says Glover. “It would be cool to see, like, Frasier in Space — like, a high-end guy in space. All of these characters are very specific and they have very specific points of view, so it’s always going to be fun to see them traveling around to a planet that is the opposite of what they’re used to…. And all of that seems like it would be fun to write, for sure. But it also is nice to not have to write that. It’s also nice to just, you know, show up in a cape and get pointed in the right direction.”

Check out the entire Town Hall conversation with the cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story on Entertainment Weekly Radio (SiriusXM, channel 105) on Thursday, May 24 at 6 p.m.