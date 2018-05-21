Charlize Theron to play Megyn Kelly in movie about Fox News' Roger Ailes

Charlize Theron is looking to anchor a new movie about the controversial former Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

EW has confirmed that the Atomic Blonde and Mad Max: Fury Road star is on board to both portray Megyn Kelly in the yet-untitled film, and also produce.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, Annapurna Pictures is financing and producing the project, with Jay Roach (Game Change) to direct and Charles Randolph (The Big Short) penning the script. The movie is said to be envisioned as an ensemble piece.

As Fox News’ chairman and CEO, Ailes built the network into a conservative media powerhouse and helped launch the careers of TV personalities including Kelly, Sean Hannity, and Gretchen Carlson, but he was forced out in 2016 amid a sexual harassment scandal. He died last year, at age 77.

Kelly, a former corporate lawyer, worked at Fox News for more than a decade, hosting such shows as America’s Newsroom, America Live, and The Kelly File before jumping ship to NBC last year.

In her 2016 memoir, Settle for More, Kelly wrote that Ailes “made sexual comments to me, offers of professional advancement in exchange for sexual favors, and, eventually, physical attempts to be with me — every single one of which I rejected.” Ailes denied the allegations.

Theron can currently be seen on the big screen in the motherhood drama Tully and is currently filming the rom-com Flarsky.