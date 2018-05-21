Warning: the video above contains strong language.

She’s admittedly hateful. She calls herself a “second-rate reality star.” Her new movie is a love letter (kind of) to Mother Russia. And with qualifications like that, who wouldn’t assume they belong in close proximity to America’s government these days?

Luckily for RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio, she’s also a comedian — and that means there’s an open hosting gig at the 2019 White House Correspondents’ Dinner waiting to be filled by a comic talent just like her. So, EW gave the fan-favorite drag superstar (real name Roy Haylock) a podium to see how she’d fare while roasting some of the nation’s most powerful people, and she made her NSFW case for taking the reins from 2018 emcee Michelle Wolf at next year’s event.

“If anyone can relate to our president, I certainly can,” Del Rio says in EW’s exclusive video (above). “How many times have I had to pay a hooker… to say they really did sleep with me?”

Even better, Del Rio wants to “get close to Sarah Huckabee Sanders” so she can “actually fix her makeup.” Donning a clown-inspired aesthetic, what could possibly go wrong?

Del Rio’s latest film, Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate, is available now on digital retailers (including iTunes), while Blame It On Bianca Del Rio, the queen’s first book, hits stores Tuesday, May 22. Watch EW’s exclusive, NSFW White House Correspondents’ Dinner campaign video above.