The 22 most important lines from Show Dogs

Have you ever been watching Miss Congeniality and thought, “I really wish there were more CGI talking dogs in this”? Do you have children under the age of 7? If you answered yes to either question, you should be aware of the new film Show Dogs in which Ludacris voices a street-smart New York City police dog named Max who’s forced to infiltrate a fancy Las Vegas dog show with the help of his human partner (Will Arnett) in order to save a kidnapped panda bear.
This movie isn’t “funny” or “well-written” but there are a number of animal puns crowbarred into the script. If you don’t feel up to sitting through 92 minutes of prat falls and jokes about butts, consider these lines the CliffsNotes.
