Netflix has nothing but respect for its (fictional) president, Jennifer Aniston.

The streaming giant announced Friday it has inaugurated the actress as the star of a new original film, First Ladies, in which the actress will play the United States’ first female commander-in-chief, while writer-producer Tig Notaro will costar as her wife.

Billed as a political comedy, the film will follow the power couple as they enter the White House to “prove that behind every great woman… is another great woman,” per a press release. Further details regarding the plot are currently under wraps.

Notaro wrote the film with her One Mississippi scribe Stephanie Allynne, who also produces alongside Aniston, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Betsy Koch.

In addition to her 2015 original comedy special Tig, Notaro’s next stand-up film Happy to Be Here premieres Tuesday on the subscription service. She is also set to direct Ellen DeGeneres’ upcoming Netflix comedy special in the near future.