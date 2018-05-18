Though Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will sign off until summer 2019 on Friday, Marvel fans will get to see the show’s fearless leader, Clark Gregg, appear in the upcoming Captain Marvel film.

Slated to debut in March, the movie follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Reprising their roles in the film are Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, who died in The Avengers but was resurrected for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

However, because Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s, Gregg reveals that Coulson will have only just joined the secret organization when we meet him in the film. “He’s a bit of a new guy in S.H.I.E.L.D.” Gregg says. “He’s a lot younger. It’s the earliest we will have seen him, so when he says, ‘Mr. Stark, this isn’t my first rodeo’ in Iron Man, this is maybe the rodeo he’s talking about.”

In the video above, Gregg also teases that Larson’s Captain Marvel may be stronger than any of the heroes we’ve met in the MCU so far. Plus: Could the film’s ’90s soundtrack rival Guardians of the Galaxy’s tunes?

Captain Marvel will be released March 6, 2019.