Lakeith Stanfield finds his 'white voice' in trippy Sorry to Bother You trailer

Director Boots Riley has nothing to apologize for with the release of the new wild, red band trailer for Sorry to Bother You.

The new film, which EW’s Chris Nashawaty called “the most outlandishly surreal, straight-up WTF movie at this year’s [Sundance], hands down” after it premiered at the festival, stars Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta) as Cassius Green, a telemarketer in an alternate present-day version of Oakland. After discovering a key to professional success (possibly his “white voice,” which sounds a lot like David Cross), he’s propelled into what is described as a “macabre universe.”

Tessa Thompson, Danny Glover, Terry Crews, Steven Yeun, Jermaine Fowler, Omari Hardwick, and Armie Hammer also star in the film, which opens in theaters on July 6.

See two new posters below.

Annapurna Pictures

Watch the trailer above.