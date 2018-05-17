Deadpool 2 video spoofs the MCU and celebrates 10 years of the Deadpool cinematic universe

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and all year long, Marvel has been in full celebration mode, touting its accomplishments with videos, photo ops, and, of course, the box-office-busting Avengers: Infinity War. Now, Deadpool is doing a little celebrating of his own, releasing a video commemorating the last 10 years of, um, Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds, who stars as the Merc with a Mouth, begins the video by explaining, “It started as an idea: What if we made a Deadpool movie?” He then goes on to recap the past 10 years of ups and downs, from the character’s ill-received debut in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine to Reynolds’ appearance in Green Lantern. A decade later, Deadpool has finally made it to the big screen in a film franchise of his own… a film franchise of exactly two films.

“If you told me back then that one movie would spawn an expansive two-movie universe, I would have said that you were crazy,” Reynolds explains. “But here we are with actual actors, a moderate special effects budget, and several low-level X-Men. None of the big ones, though.”

Deadpool 2 hits theaters Friday.