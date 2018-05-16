Which onscreen royal are you?

Maureen Lee Lenker
May 16, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT

The odds of becoming a bona fide princess are slim to none, but for Meghan Markle the fairy tale is about to come true, when she marries Prince Harry on May 19.

By all accounts, Markle is the perfect fit to join the royal family: a pillar of elegance and grace who has achieved professional success and dedicated her life to philanthropy. However much of a pipe dream it must have once seemed, in a way, Markle has always been preparing to be royalty.

With that in mind, should a prince come calling, you can now find out what brand of onscreen royalty you most resemble. Are you diplomatic, mouthy, and brave like Star Wars’ Princess Leia? Or maybe you’re more of a sarcastic science whiz, like Black Panther’s Shuri? Perhaps you’re a more traditional princess, cut from classic cloth like Audrey Hepburn’s Ann in Roman Holiday, or of the Disney princess mold like Enchanted’s Giselle.

Whether you’re as classic and elegant as a tiara or more edgy, there’s a princess out there like you. Take the quiz below to find out: Which onscreen royal are you?

