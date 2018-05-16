Watch Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin crack each other up with 'Playground Insults'

Ryan Reynolds defended his title as the Merc with the Mouth.

The star of Deadpool 2 joined cast mate Josh Brolin in a “Playground Insults” game for Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 1 program, during which each actor had to make the other laugh by coming up with the edgiest wisecracks. Reynolds mocked Brolin for Goonies, Brolin mocked Reynolds for Green Lantern, and we were all better for it.

Here are some of Reynolds’ greatest hits: “You are a muffin-snuggling pirate puncher.” “You’re so old you make dust look like a baby.” “You smell so bad I can hear it.” “You dress like an old George Hamilton.” “You’re so bad in Goonies that when you come on screen people don’t drink, they punch themselves in the d— for five straight minutes.” “What’s your favorite color? Mediocre?”

And here are some of Brolin’s: “You’re tall, you’re handsome, you have the perfect amount of scruff, and you still have no talent.” “I was surprised during our sex scene how small your penis was and how big your balls were.” “So your whole life has been about bulls—ing people. Congratulations.”

There was one moment Reynolds genuinely felt guilty for his Goonies insult because he truly thinks Brolin is “terrific in Goonies. It’s one of my favorite movies,” he said.

In the end, no harm, no foul. Watch them go at each other in the video above.