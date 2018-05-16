Riz Ahmed, Mindy Kaling are jonesing to write a Ms. Marvel movie

Hey, Kevin Feige! Riz Ahmed and Mindy Kaling have a pretty novel idea. The pair want to write a superhero movie based on Ms. Marvel with their pal Kumail Nanjiani.

Ahmed (The Night Of, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) put the thought out into the ether when he tweeted on Tuesday, “So when do @MarvelStudios want me @mindykaling @kumailn to get started on the MsMarvel screenplay?”

Kaling (The Mindy Project, A Wrinkle in Time) then boosted his signal. “I am obsessed with this comic book, I’ve read them all,” she wrote. “I love Kamala Khan.”

So when do @MarvelStudios want me @mindykaling @kumailn to get started on the MsMarvel screenplay ? — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 16, 2018

Riz! I am obsessed with this comic book, I’ve read them all. I love Kamala Khan. https://t.co/f3PevhfUzv — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2018

The reason why this isn’t another case of celebrities voicing their desires to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is because the comic creators are into the idea.

Marvel editor Sana Amanat, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artist Adrian Alphona debuted Ms. Marvel in 2014. Not to be confused with Carol Danvers, who’ll be played by Brie Larson in 2019’s Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel (a.k.a. Kamala Khan) is a Pakinstani-American teenager. She’s also part Inhuman (just like the ones of the now-canceled ABC series) with the ability to heal rapidly and alter the size and shape of her body. The comic book series went on to be a best-seller and won a Hugo Award in 2015 for best graphic story.

“I may have fainted,” Wilson tweeted of Ahmed’s suggestion, which also caught Amanat’s eye.

Ahmed suggested he would “hand the pen” to the comic book creators if they somehow got the screenwriting job, but Wilson wrote back, “Sana and I would be HONORED if Riz and Mindy wanted to screenwrite anything involving Ms. Marvel. Superheroes are collaborative efforts. They never belong to a single person. Riz would bring experiences+talents to the project that I could not. I would be delighted.”

P.S. if we bamboozled then into commissioning us we would just hand the pen over to @GWillowWilson on the sly OBVIOUSLY, let her and @MiniB622 call all the shots 👊🏽 https://t.co/tVaKeJeC7i — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 16, 2018

No no–Sana and I would be HONORED if Riz and Mindy wanted to screenwrite anything involving Ms Marvel. Superheroes are collaborative efforts. They never belong to a single person. Riz would bring experiences+talents to the project that I could not. I would be delighted. https://t.co/mVOtgpJMIz — G. (@GWillowWilson) May 16, 2018

Ahmed and Kaling were probably excited by a recent interview with Feige. The MCU architect had told BBC, “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world.”

The introduction of Captain Marvel was teased in the post-credits scene for Avengers: Infinity War. Her standalone film, scheduled for theaters on March 6, 2019, will be set in the 1990s before the events of the first Iron Man, when she battles the shape-shifting alien Skrull race. Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Lee Pace (Ronan the Accuser), Djimon Honsou (Korath), and Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson) will reprise their Marvel roles for the movie, alongside newcomers like Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, and Annette Bening.

The Marvel movie schedule post Infinity War hasn’t been fully announced yet, so perhaps there is room for Ms. Marvel.

At the very least, Amanat suggested Kaling write a Ms. Marvel “jam comicbook” with Wilson.