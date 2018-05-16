Tom Cruise brawls with Henry Cavill in Mission: Impossible - Fallout trailer

“There can’t be peace without first a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace.” Hmm, we’re not sure the logic of Solomon Lane is altogether sound, but it’s sure got Ethan Hunt spooked in the new Mission: Impossible – Fallout trailer.

Tom Cruise returns for the sixth chapter in this action-packed saga and, as the title suggests, he’s dealing with the “fallout” of decisions made in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Because of that, Ethan has been assigned a shadow by his bosses in the form of August Walker (Henry Cavill). If Ethan is like a “scalpel,” then August is a “hammer.” He’s an assassin with orders to hunt down and kill Ethan should he ever go rogue again.

Since the trailer features a lot of grueling slugfests between these two, it’s safe to say that happens.

Solomon (Sean Harris), last seen in Rogue Nation, has escaped with promises to bring “the end you’ve always feared.” Christopher McQuarrie, returning to direct Fallout, had also teased the film’s title refers to “the threat of nuclear terrorism” — which probably has something to do with that dramatic flash of light coming for Ethan’s mountainside ceremony.

The new footage proceeds with an onslaught of action pieces sprinkled with dramatic Mission: Impossible music and ominous warnings. There are intense motorcycle chases, a death-defying airplane leap, a new look at Vanessa Kirby’s lounge singer role, that already famous rooftop stunt that injured Cruise during filming, and a helicopter sequence to rival the opening of the last film.

Also featuring Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Michelle Monaghan, Mission: Impossible — Fallout opens in theaters on July 27.

Watch the trailer above.