Lucasfilm would love to make a Lando standalone Star Wars film — eventually

It’s a sign of how eager fans are for a Donald Glover-starring Lando Calrissian film that a seemingly off-hand remark by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy briefly made them think this was happening at light speed.

But … **insert sound of a hyperdrive powering down** a recent interview with France’s Premiere magazine now has a correction appended:

“Mise à jour du 16/05 à 16h20: Suite à la publication de notre article, Lucasfilm nous informe qu’il y aurait eu un malentendu entre notre journaliste et Kathleen Kennedy. ‘Nous adorerions raconter un jour une histoire consacrée à Lando Calrissian, mais ce n’est pas d’actualité. Ce serait aussi amusant de relater l’histoire de Han et Chewie…'”

In other words: “Update from 16/05 at 16:20: Following the publication of our article, Lucasfilm informs us that there would have been a misunderstanding between our journalist and Kathleen Kennedy. ‘We would love to tell a story about Lando Calrissian one day, but it’s not actually happening now, it would be fun to tell the story of Han and Chewie …'”

Kennedy and Co. were just at the Cannes Film Festival with Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the original article quoted the powerhouse produer saying: “Nous pensons que le prochain spin-off sera consacré à Lando Calrissian. Bien sûr, il reste beaucoup d’histoires à raconter sur Han et Chewbacca mais Lando sera le prochain.”

That translates as: “We think that the next spin-off will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian. Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han and Chewbacca, but Lando will be next.“

Obviously, it would be malpractice if Lucasfilm wasn’t considering a Lando film, given the intense reaction to Glover’s portrayal of the suave, space-cape wearing galactic hustler. But also … this would have been a shockingly casual way of dropping news that it was next on the slate after J.J. Abrams’ Episode IX next year.

Jonathan Olley/© 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Did Kennedy just slip, or was something lost in translation during the interview? Here’s what Lucasfilm told EW on Wednesday when I checked in to ask, Is this for real?

“No,” a studio rep responded. “Premiere has now corrected their article. It was a misunderstanding. She said it’s something she’d like to do one day in the future.”

Galactic sources tell us that an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie is also under consideration, and a Boba Fett movie about life amid the bounty hunters was also a possibility at one point. More Han and Chewie? Also extremely likely. (But fans will see that for themselves when Solo opens May 25.)

What seems clear from this incident is that Lando: A Star Wars Story is now a serious possibility.

Get your hopes up. But for now, Lucasfilm is playing its cards close to the vest.