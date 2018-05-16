Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have shared the screen several times before, going all the way back to Bram Stoker’s Dracula in 1992, but now, the two are trying their hands at a new genre: the rom-com.

The first trailer for the upcoming Destination Wedding introduces Reeves and Ryder as two miserably misanthropic wedding guests who hate everything about this whole thing: the airline boarding process, the seating chart, those ridiculous inflatable ball things that you wear so you can crash into stuff. Before long, however, the two grumpy guests realize that maybe the only thing they don’t hate is each other.

In addition to Dracula, Reeves and Ryder have previously starred together in 2006’s A Scanner Darkly and 2009’s The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.

“As a fan, I have such longstanding love for both of them and for their work, so it feels really good to see them together again,” director Victor Levin told PEOPLE. “And as a filmmaker, I have the benefit of their having known each other for so long. They have superb natural chemistry together, which is so important for a love story.”

Destination Wedding will hit theaters Aug. 24.