Watch John Travolta dance 'Just a Lil Bit' with 50 Cent at Cannes

John Travolta danced onstage during a 50 Cent performance at Cannes, and we have approximately 21 questions.

The 64-year-old actor took a break from promoting his upcoming John Gotti biopic at the French film festival to show off his best dance moves since Pulp Fiction. And it’s quite possible that the Gotti afterparty could end up being more entertaining than the movie since Travolta got very into 50 Cent and Tony Yayo’s performance of “Just a Lil Bit.”

“Me and John Travolta partying,” 50 Cent wrote on Twitter. “l swear l only came out here because of him.” (Please let us get a Face/Off 2 starring these new BFFs.)

Watch Travolta be cool above.