In the thriller In Darkness, Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer plays a blind pianist named Sofia who overhears a struggle in the apartment above hers that leads to the death of her neighbor, Veronique (Emily Ratajkowski). It is the start of a journey that leads Sofia into a dangerous world of corruption, hitmen, and the Russian mafia — a world with links to Sofia’s own hidden past.

In Darkness is directed by Anthony Byrne and cowritten by Byrne and Dormer. The film’s cast also includes Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck, The Tudors), Neil Maskell (Kill List, Humans) and James Cosmo (Games of Thrones, Wonder Woman).

You can exclusively watch a clip from the film with Dormer and Ratajkowski above and the see the film’s trailer, below.

In Darkness is released in theaters and on demand, May 25.