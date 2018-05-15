Watch Natalie Dormer and Emily Ratajkowski in clip from thriller In Darkness

Clark Collis
May 15, 2018 at 02:18 PM EDT

In the thriller In Darkness, Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer plays a blind pianist named Sofia who overhears a struggle in the apartment above hers that leads to the death of her neighbor, Veronique (Emily Ratajkowski). It is the start of a journey that leads Sofia into a dangerous world of corruption, hitmen, and the Russian mafia — a world with links to Sofia’s own hidden past.

In Darkness is directed by Anthony Byrne and cowritten by Byrne and Dormer. The film’s cast also includes Joely Richardson (Nip/TuckThe Tudors), Neil Maskell (Kill List, Humans) and James Cosmo (Games of Thrones, Wonder Woman). 

You can exclusively watch a clip from the film with Dormer and Ratajkowski above and the see the film’s trailer, below. 

In Darkness is released in theaters and on demand, May 25.

