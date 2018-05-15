Mark Wahlberg 'gets s--- done' in first Mile 22 trailer

Who do you go to when you need to “get s— done?” Mark Wahlberg, of course!

The Oscar-nominated actor once again reunites with director Peter Berg (Patriots Day, Lone Survivor) for the upcoming action thriller Mile 22. And as evidenced by the first trailer, Wahlberg is taking no prisoners.

“Do you want to live in a world where everybody feels cozy and validated all the time?” he says in the opening voiceover. “Or do you want to live in a world that works?”

Wahlberg plays James Silva, the leader of a CIA group called Overwatch (which includes fellows badasses Lauren Cohan and Ronda Rousey), who fight the “new wars” that diplomacy and the military can’t solve. “We’re ghosts … but we’re very real,” Silva says. “And we get s— done.”

Mile 22, which also stars Iko Uwais and John Malkovich, races into theaters Aug. 3. Watch the red-band trailer above.