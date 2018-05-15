Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary special coming to Freeform this Halloween

Twist the bones and bend the back: Freeform has a Hocus Pocus special on tap.

The network announced Tuesday during its upfronts presentation that it has expanded its 13 Nights of Halloween programming block into a super-sized, month-long 31 Nights of Halloween celebration, which will be spearheaded by the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Extravaganza in celebration of beloved classic.

Specific details regarding the special have yet to be announced, though a press release bills the title as a “spooktacular” festivity to commemorate the film’s 25th birthday. Its parent 31 Nights of Halloween event kicks off Oct. 1 and is slated to host more than 1,000 hours of holiday-specific content.

Originally released on July 16, 1993, Hocus Pocus — starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as three witches who rise from the dead to torment a small New England town on Halloween — was initially met with middling reviews and lukewarm box office returns, but has since blossomed into a cult phenomenon. A staple on the young adult network, the Kenny Ortega-directed project frequently airs in the run-up to the Oct. 31 holiday.

Freeform also reiterated plans to release Tyra Banks’ upcoming Life-Size 2 film during the winter holiday season. Banks returns to executive-produce and star in the film as the living doll Eve, after first launching the role opposite Lindsay Lohan in the 2000 original. The plot is said to follow a grown-up version of Eve who’s “magically awakened to help a young woman learn to live and love again,” an endeavor across which “Eve experiences the ups and downs of real life in an edgy, fun, modern Christmas movie,” per a press release.

Banks previously revealed to EW her intentions to dust off her retired singing pipes to lay down vocals for a reimagined “club banger” version of the first Life-Size film’s theme song “Be A Star.”

Freeform’s upfronts announcements additionally included a season 2 renewal for its freshman mermaid drama Siren as well as new series orders for Besties (from grown-ish creator Kenya Barris) and the spin-off series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.