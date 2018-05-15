Sylvester Stallone breaks out of jail (again!) in Escape Plan 2 trailer

Sylvester Stallone‘s Ray Breslin is the kind of guy who likes “working from the inside.” So he’s heading back to the clink, as shown in the first Escape Plan 2: Hades trailer.

It’s been almost five years since the first Escape Plan hit theaters, but it’s only been one in the life of Ray. After fighting his way out of “The Tomb,” he’s now busting out of Hades, another high-tech prison that holds a forced fight club for inmates. That’s why it’s also called The Zoo — prisoners are treated like animals.

As the head of a new for-hire security force, one of his teammates (played by Ip Man 2‘s Xiaoming Huang) gets locked away because his cousin was put on a hit list. (Just go with it.) So Ray recruits Trent DeRosa (Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista) to help him break in only to fight his way out.

It’s not good to be back, as Ray says in the trailer. “It’s bad to be back.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jesse Metcalfe, Jamie King, and Alphonso A’Qen-Aten Jackson also feature in Escape Plan 2: Hades, which hits Blu-ray, DVD, and on demand on June 29. Steven C. Miller (Marauders) directs the sequel, penned by Escape Plan screenwriter Miles Chapman.

By the way, Chapman is already working up a third movie.

Watch the trailer above.