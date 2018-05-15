Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds talks Hugh Jackman 'feud'

Looks like Ryan Murphy can finally take a vacation.

According to Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds, writers in search of a worthy Feud: Bette and Joan follow-up need look no further than his recurrent (and hilarious) social media beef with Hugh Jackman. “I think it needs to be turned into some kind of Ryan Murphy miniseries,” Reynolds says during an EW Radio Spotlight special airing on Friday (video above). “Us in full beauty makeup, with insane Entertainment Tonight lighting.”

The pair have been trading tongue-in-cheek insults in the lead-up to Deadpool 2‘s release this Friday, their online animosity fueled by Reynolds’ insistence that Jackman reprise the role of Wolverine in a team-up film.

The latest jab, from Reynolds, came nestled within press notes for Deadpool 2, a section of which read: “Did You Know? 42 percent of men and 25 percent of women don’t wash their hands after using a public toilet (cough*Hugh Jackman*coughcough).”

“We have no evidence to support that, by the way,” says Reynolds, separately adding of Jackman, “He’s so nice he makes ice cream look like murder.”

In fact, Reynolds says he’d be more than happy to bury the ax — if only Jackman would play Wolverine one more time. That last year’s Logan ended with Wolverine dying has done little to deter Reynolds; the actor has also opted to disregard Jackman’s oft-repeated assertion that, after almost two decades, he’s finally hung up the claws for good.

Besides, Deadpool and Wolverine have shared the screen before, in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Still, given how creatively castrated that much-maligned film’s take on the Merc with the Mouth turned out to be (among other mistakes, they sewed his mouth shut), one can’t really fault Reynolds for wanting a rematch.

“He and I have great chemistry, and I love goofing around with him,” says Reynolds. “I would love to see that someday. So really this is just a long-term hazing campaign that’s only going to get worse…until he says yes.”

The EW Radio Spotlight with Ryan Reynolds, hosted by Jess Cagle, premieres Friday at 12:00 p.m. EST, on EW Radio SiriusXM 105.