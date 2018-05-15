Rami Malek rocks it as Freddie Mercury in first Bohemian Rhapsody trailer

Rami Malek is out from behind the computer and rocking the mic with style in the first trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody.

In the upcoming Queen biopic, the Mr. Robot star takes on the role of legendary rocker Freddie Mercury.

“One thing I will say is when I got this role, I thought, ‘Oh my God, this could be a career-defining performance,’” Malek recently said at CinemaCon. “And about two minutes later, I go, ‘This could be a career killer.’ I’m not kidding. You don’t get this right, and it’s trouble. He is, without a doubt in my mind, the greatest performer that has existed. I may be a little biased, but when I started to study him, everything I learned about him, watching him, beginning to emulate him… There is no one like this human being. Behind him is one of most prolific bands of all time, and together they’ve created music that not only speaks to us, but I think every generation. It’s imbued in our DNA now.”

The journey to the big screen hasn’t been an easy one for Bohemian Rhapsody. First, after years of being attached to play Mercury, Sacha Baron Cohen left the project over creative differences. Then, shortly after production was halted due to director Bryan Singer’s “unexpected unavailability,” the filmmaker was fired. Within days, English actor and director Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) was tapped as the replacement.

20th Century Fox

Bohemian Rhapsody, which also stars Mike Myers and Aidan Gillen, opens in theaters on Nov. 2. Watch the new trailer above.