Celebrities pay tribute to Margot Kidder

Margot Kidder defined the role of adventurous journalist Lois Lane for an entire generation with her role opposite Christopher Reeve in Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman film. Widespread admiration for her portrayal was clear on Monday after news broke that Kidder had died over the weekend. Superhero creators and fans alike shared tributes on social media.
Kidder had a lengthy career in film and TV outside of Superman, too. She starred in the original 1979 version of The Amityville Horror, as well as the early slasher film Black Christmas. In 2015, she won a Daytime Emmy for her work on R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour. Her other TV roles included Smallville, a newer Superman adaptation in which she played a minor character as a nod to her earlier role in the franchise (Reeve also appeared on the show).
See some tributes and remembrances of Kidder below.
Comments