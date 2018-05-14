Celebrities pay tribute to Margot Kidder

Margot Kidder defined the role of adventurous journalist Lois Lane for an entire generation with her role opposite Christopher Reeve in Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman film. Widespread admiration for her portrayal was clear on Monday after news broke that Kidder had died over the weekend. Superhero creators and fans alike shared tributes on social media.

Kidder had a lengthy career in film and TV outside of Superman, too. She starred in the original 1979 version of The Amityville Horror, as well as the early slasher film Black Christmas. In 2015, she won a Daytime Emmy for her work on R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour. Her other TV roles included Smallville, a newer Superman adaptation in which she played a minor character as a nod to her earlier role in the franchise (Reeve also appeared on the show).

See some tributes and remembrances of Kidder below.

On-screen she was magic.

Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring woman I've ever known.

I'll miss you #MargoKidder.

Your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/UBlbszEIhb — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 14, 2018

oh no, Margot Kidder. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 14, 2018

My Lois Lane has passed away. RIP Margot Kidder. Thank you for my favourite movie ever. pic.twitter.com/dUmxwOUjyi — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) May 14, 2018

Sad. I was at one of the early @emeraldcitycon shows, in the green room, and a hurricane blew into the room. Loud, fun, boisterous. It was Margot Kidder. https://t.co/1Ny59X12ZR — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) May 14, 2018

Awwww, rest in peace Margot Kidder. Loved you for so much more than being such a feisty Lois Lane. https://t.co/zpEidgX6NT — Meg Cabot (@megcabot) May 14, 2018

RIP Margot Kidder. One of my favorite movies of hers is the original Black Christmas. It introduced some elements that are now genre tropes and she’s fantastic in it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 14, 2018

Most people remember her as Lois Lane, but the essence of Margot Kidder to me is her salty, mischievous sorority sister in BLACK CHRISTMAS. She brought a little danger with her. pic.twitter.com/Stwur7OETm — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) May 14, 2018

Rest In Peace Dear #MargotKidder ❤️ I was such a fan of yours from the first moment I saw you on the screen as Lois Lane in Superman! I will treasure the moment that I met you forever! Sweet dreams Margot🌤 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) May 14, 2018