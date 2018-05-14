Fans have been waiting 14 long years to catch up with the Parr family in the sequel to Pixar’s The Incredibles. Now, there’s just one month left to go.

Ahead of Incredibles 2’s arrival in theaters, EW is exclusively debuting a vintage-style TV spot that puts the spotlight on superhero family patriarch Bob Parr, a.k.a. Mr. Incredible (voiced by Craig T. Nelson), that gives him an old-school theme song and celebrates his ability to knock out the bad guys.

As previously detailed in EW’s Summer Movie Preview, the new film introduces Winston and Evelyn Deavor (voiced by Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener, respectively), a brother-sister duo who want to help change public perceptions about Supers and make them legal again. And hey, what better way to drum up support than an ad highlighting his original costume, crime-fighting ways, and kids who’ll want his merchandise?

Watch the spot above. Incredibles 2 hits theaters June 15.