Ryan Reynolds is back (and even more meta) in Deadpool 2: EW review

Deadpool 2 might not be exactly the sequel we need, but it feels like the one we deserve. If the first outing was a scrappy, self-referential riff on the noble tropes of superherodom, the second is all that again, squared: a mega dose of meta (or is it a meta dose of mega?) rolled in radioactive goo and stuffed inside a cinematic piñata of fourth-wall breaks, severed limbs, and Yentl jokes.

Ryan Reynolds returns as the titular scamp — once a handsome Canadian human named Wade, now a heavily scarred vigilante whose altered genes have awakened the power to, among other things, constantly regenerate himself. But there are limits to what even he can fix. So when his happily-ever-after with longtime love Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) goes sideways, he returns to Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, where he finds Russell (Julian Dennison), a lost and angry young mutant who literally burns for justice.