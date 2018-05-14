Carrie Coon didn't know Avengers: Infinity War would have so much to do with The Leftovers

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the ending of Avengers: Infinity War. Read at your own risk!

Avengers: Infinity War — as many fans pointed out — ended on a rather Leftovers-ian note, with characters disappearing without a trace. And though the Marvel Cinematic Universe probably won’t let the mystery be (hello, Captain Marvel!), it did recruit Carrie Coon, who starred in the HBO series for three seasons, to play one of its Infinity War villains: Proxima Midnight of the Black Order.

Coon, though, had no idea the film would end in such a… familiar manner, she says. Below, the actress, who hopped on the phone with EW to preview her next prestige TV role as the lead of The Sinner season 2, reveals what it was like to be asked to join Marvel’s most ambitious crossover event.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: I was in a Disney Store the other day and saw a Proxima Midnight action figure. Did you know you had an action figure?!

CARRIE COON: Yes! My sister-in-law was doing a charity auction for an organization that she works with, and they found some Proxima Midnights, and I didn’t even know they existed! But I signed them for this charity, and I was like, “I think I need to have this.” [Laughs] Action figures!

How did this all come about?

It started as a voiceover audition. They were just looking for the voice of Proxima Midnight, and [they reached out] perhaps because they were interested in my voice or maybe because I’ve actually done motion-capture work previously. I used to do motion-capture work for video games, back in Madison, Wisconsin. I was an athlete in college, and so it was very physical work that I enjoyed tremendously, and I had such a ball working on it.

What was it like, doing that motion-capture work for one of the biggest films of the year, compared to those video games you did before?

I’m much older now than I was then, so it was a very different experience. I was also pregnant when I did it. [Laughs] I flew down to Atlanta and did some mo-cap, mostly the facial capture. Of course, I can’t take credit for all of it — it’s a gifted team of animators that are taking on the bulk of that performance. But it morphed from a voiceover job into a mo-cap job, and then suddenly I realized I was in the highest-grossing movie of the year.

You are! How does that feel?

I didn’t know it was happening? [Laughs] I didn’t actually know which Avengers movie I was even in. Which is maybe a terrible thing to admit [laughs], but it’s not something I’m very familiar with. I’m a bit of a book nerd and don’t know much about the comic-book world, but it’s been so much fun to get to understand it a little bit. Realizing all the people that I was rubbing elbows with, in that CGI world, was really a revelation to me. It was a lot of fun.

So have you seen the film?

No, I haven’t. Mostly because I’ve been, you know, I have a new, new baby.

Well, do you mind if I spoil it for you?

No, tell me!

At the end of the movie, a bunch of characters disappear. Just like…

Right! People have been tweeting about this connection to The Leftovers.

Yes!

I didn’t know that. They keep the story under wraps, even when you’re working on it. I wouldn’t have even known to ask [about how it ends]. I was just doing what they told me to do, acting with my video screen.

But isn’t that strange? You know, in The Leftovers and Fargo, technology didn’t work for either character [of mine]. And now we have this disappearance. So… I don’t know what the universe is conspiring for me. [Laughs]

I guess we’ll see! But yeah, I just had to ask about Infinity War because when I saw the Proxima Midnight action figure the other day, I thought, “Wait, does Carrie Coon even know she has an action figure?”

Carrie Coon did know that! But Carrie Coon doesn’t get a cut of that action figure, let’s put it that way. [Laughs]

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. The Sinner returns this summer.