Chris Evans to star in Neill Blomkamp disaster movie Greenland

Cap is headed to Greenland.

Avengers and Captain America star Chris Evans is set to lead the upcoming disaster thriller from sci-fi director Neill Blomkamp (Elysium, District 9), STX and Anton announced Sunday at the Cannes Film Market.

Plot details are scarce, but the film is said to focus on “one family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster.” Principal photography is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

Evans, of course, has become a global movie star portraying the incorruptible superhero Captain America, a.k.a. Steve Rogers, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he can currently be seen battling Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. But actor has indicated he’s looking to a future beyond the MCU, and recently told the New York Times he has no plans to return to the blockbuster franchise after the untitled fourth Avengers movie, which was filmed back-to-back with Infinity War.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he said.

Blomkamp is a sci-fi specialist who earned an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay for District 9 (based on his own short film Alive in Joburg) and most recently directed the idiosyncratic robot flick Chappie.