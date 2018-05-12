The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson reviews Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story has Rian Johnson‘s glowing approval. The director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi shared his thoughts on the new film in an Instagram Story following the world premiere. Johnson praised Donald Glover’s turn as Lando Calrissian, called Alden Ehrenreich‘s Han Solo “terrific,” and agreed the action scenes are “great.”

“[Ehrenreich is] not doing a Harrison Ford impersonation, but he brings his own charm and swagger to the character,” the filmmaker wrote. “The big surprise for me was Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”

Waller-Bridge, who created the acclaimed series Fleabag and wrote Killing Eve, plays L3, Lando’s droid sidekick. According to Johnson, her character “has a few of the funniest moments I’ve ever seen in a Star Wars movie.”

Johnson, who’s also developing a new Star Wars movie trilogy, joked that fans probably aren’t looking for “hard-edged film criticism” from his Instagram Story. “See it though,” he concluded of Solo, “it’s super fun.”

Rian Johnson/Instagram

Ron Howard directed Solo: A Star Wars Story, which also stars Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, and Joonas Suotamo. The film tells of a young Han Solo meeting Chewbacca and Lando, and getting recruited for a job that will set him on a path to becoming the galactic smuggler-scoundrel we all know.

The second of the standalone Star Wars chapters, after Rogue One, earned a largely positive response from the critics who shared early reactions on social media.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will hit theaters on May 25.