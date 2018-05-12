Harrison Ford surprises Alden Ehrenreich during Solo interview

What would you say if you could go back and talk to your younger self?

In Han Solo’s case, it’s a wisecrack.

“Get outta my chair,” Harrison Ford said, interrupting an interview that Solo star Alden Ehrenreich was doing with Entertainment Tonight. “Get out of my life.”

Ehrenreich was in the midst of answering a question about what advice the veteran actor gave him when they met for lunch before production began on Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The only thing better than one Han Solo is two. ❤️ Harrison Ford crashed @CameronMathison's interview and surprised #SoloAStarWarsStory star Alden Ehrenreich! The full interview is coming to https://t.co/issuFApt4j tomorrow. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/osuCNRAVC9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 12, 2018

The incident took place at the junket for the film in Pasadena on Saturday.

Ford does not have a cameo in the new film, out May 25, 41 years to the day after the original Star Wars debuted in 1977. But he has been encouraging and supportive of the actor taking his seat in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon for a story about the young smuggler’s origins.

Ehrenreich, best known for the Coen brothers’ comedy Hail, Caesar!, was told by Ford back in their earlier meeting: “Tell them I told you everything you needed to know, and that you can’t tell anyone.”

There was a little more to it than that. (Stay tuned for EW’s own upcoming interview with Ehrenreich.) But the thrust of it was something Ford told us back when he was preparing to say goodbye to the role of Han Solo with The Force Awakens: Make it your own.

Ford was accompanied by Solo director Ron Howard in his ambush, and there may be no better endorsement of the new film that the embrace between the two actors.

They actually have a lot in common, perhaps eerily so. Both men were discovered and recruited by the same casting director, Fred Roos, who has the unusual distinction of being the man who found two Han Solos.