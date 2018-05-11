Watch Maleficent dragon catch fire during Disney World parade

Dragons have one job: lob a hot burst of pyrotechnic breath toward a target and set it aflame. Unfortunately, one of Disney World’s fantastical monstrosities missed the memo Friday afternoon when its own head caught on fire.

According to various reports from inside the Orlando-based Magic Kingdom site, the daily Festival of Fantasy parade took an unplanned turn as the mechanical giant (which represents the beastly form of Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent) appeared to malfunction near the park’s Liberty Square section with roughly 15 minutes remaining in the presentation. Photos and videos taken by park visitors show the contraption’s upper portion bobbing up and down, engulfed in flames.

The Orlando Sentinel indicated a local fire department was called to the scene, though the blaze was already extinguished by the time responders arrived. The publication added that a live employee is typically stationed inside the machine as it blows smoke and fire into the air, though there were no reports of injuries as the area was quickly closed and cleared.

A park spokesperson did not immediately return EW’s request for further details on the incident. Check out more visitor photos and videos from the accident below.