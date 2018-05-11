Buckle up, baby: EW's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' special edition is here  

We’re punching the Millennium Falcon into hyperdrive for a journey through the sometimes treacherous making of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Entertainment Weekly has put together a special edition about the latest galactic stand-alone film, which explores the backstory of the smuggler whose heart of gold just never pays the bills.

Solo hits theaters on May 25, with Alden Ehrenreich in the role originated by Harrison Ford, and Donald Glover taking over Lando Calrissian from Billy Dee Williams. EW’s collector’s magazine features interviews with both actors, as well as Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, who is playing the femme fatale Qi’ra, and director Ron Howard, who jumped into the movie in the middle of production during a period of behind-the-scenes conflict and upheaval.

We even get up close to the Wookiee himself, Joonas Suotamo, who has taken over Chewbacca from originator Peter Mayhew and shares all the Wookiee wisdom that Mayhew passed on to him. (Plus: There are Q&As with both Mayhew and Williams about first bringing their characters to life.)

You’ll also find a breakdown of aliens and creatures, concept art of the new planets the movie visits, and a detailed look at the Millennium Falcon itself — and why the interior simply will never match the exterior.

To top things off, we have a sit-down with the man himself, Harrison Ford, who invited EW to meet him at his airplane hangar just as he was about to say goodbye to the scoundrel who launched his career.

We love him. But…he knows.

Entertainment Weekly’s The Ultimate Guide to Han Solo is on sale now.