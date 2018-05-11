The first Deadpool film taught us that “house blowing up builds character,” but for series creator Robert Liefeld, so does watching your beloved comic book opus come to life on the big screen.

“I cried at the end of Deadpool 2,” the notorious writer and artist, who co-created the character with Fabian Nicieza, tweeted Friday morning — one week out from the film’s May 18 theatrical bow. “Part was the nostalgia of the particular track blasting but mostly the emotion that they had landed the plane in such spectacular fashion. The plane is the movie in this analogy, there is no important plane landing sequence I’m referencing.”

Still, Liefeld admitted he “wiped those tears away as fast as [he] could before the lights came up” because he “couldn’t have everyone going ‘Why is Liefeld crying over Deadpool 2?'”

“Movie is a blast,” he continued. “Dream come true. Spectacular hurdle cleared. Get ready for Cable, Domino and the rest!”

Later Friday, Liefeld went on to thank Marvel for shepherding his vision into the world of movies and comics via a gracious Instagram post.

“If, for whatever reason, my relationship with Marvel ended tomorrow, I am so appreciative that they gave me my own sandbox to create dynamic new characters,” he captioned a photo of various Cable & Deadpool covers. “The fans were always there for me and them!”

Deadpool 2 picks up after the events of the first Ryan Reynolds-starring film, which went on to gross $363 million at the domestic box office on top of bagging enthusiastic critical praise for its comical, unconventional spin on the superhero genre. The plot follows the titular anti-hero otherwise known as Wade Wilson as he battles the time-traveling villain Cable (Josh Brolin), with fan-favorite character Domino (Zazie Beetz) joining in on the action (and plenty of superhero and celebrity cameos along the way).

“The first movie is a love story masquerading as a comic book movie,” Reynolds told EW of the sequel. “And this one is kind of a family film masquerading as a comic book film again.”