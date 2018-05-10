Universal Studios Hollywood’s Jurassic Park ride is going extinct

As Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom finds its way to theaters this summer, the dinosaurs aren’t the only thing evolving.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s “Jurassic Park — The Ride” will soon go extinct to be replaced by a brand-new Jurassic World-inspired incarnation, EW can exclusively reveal.

The iconic original attraction, inspired by Steven Spielberg’s 1993 sci-fi adventure that kicked off the now-multibillion-dollar franchise, brings park guests face-to-face with enormous animatronic dinosaurs and was at the cutting edge of thrill-ride technology upon its introduction in 1996.

Universal Studios

Now, after over two decades of terrifying attendees, the ride is getting a makeover of Jurassic proportions. “This next-generation thrill ride will be a fully reimagined iteration of the groundbreaking adventure, elevating every facet of the experience,” a press release says of the new attraction, called “Jurassic World Ride.” “With the introduction of never-before-seen dinosaurs, enhanced storytelling, lush scenic design, an entirely new color scheme, and uncompromised state-of-the-art technology, the ride will capture elements never experienced within a theme park.”

“Jurassic Park — The Ride” will stick around until Sept. 3, 2018, before meeting the same fate as the creatures on which it was based. The associated Jurassic Cove restaurant and Jurassic Outfitters store will close at that time as well, to reopen along with “Jurassic World Ride,” which will make its debut in 2019.

Universal

In recognition of the legendary attraction, Universal Studios Hollywood has launched a “Countdown to Extinction,” inviting Jurassic fans to experience the ride before it makes way for the next version. The countdown kicks off this weekend with the immersive Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood. The three-day event will include giveaways, exhibits, special guests, and a screening of the beloved original film.

Universal Studios

Catch Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom after it hits theaters June 22, and catch “Jurassic Park — The Ride” before it goes the way of the dinosaurs Sept. 3.