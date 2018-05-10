The Spy Who Dumped Me trailer: Kate McKinnon, Mila Kunis werk for the government

Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis, meet “the Beyonce of the government.”

The new Spy Who Dumped Me trailer introduces Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon) to Gillian Anderson, playing a fierce and fearless intel chief whose agents include Outlander hunk Sam Heughan and The Daily Show comedian Hasan Minhaj. “What? You’re the boss? And yet you have not sacrificed one ounce of femininity,” Morgan gushes.

You see, Audrey and Morgan aren’t supposed to be in this predicament. They’re two thirtysomething best friends living in Los Angeles. Audrey got dumped by her boyfriend (Justin Theroux), but he shows up one day revealing himself to be a member of the CIA, and now they’re on the run across Europe as they dodge waves of assassins.

As Britney Spears says in the trailer’s soundtrack, “You betta work, b—.”

At least they have a sexy British agent looking out for them. (If you haven’t figured it out, that would be Heughan.)

“You have a real instinct for this,” said agent tells Audrey.

“I do play a lot of video games,” she says.

That actually might be an inside joke, and not just because Audrey seems to know her way around arcade gaming pistols: Kunis used to be a big World of Warcraft player before the actress told Jimmy Kimmel in 2008 she had to quit.

The Spy Who Dumped Me, directed by Susanna Fogel, will hit theaters Aug. 3. Watch the new trailer above.