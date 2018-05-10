How to watch the live stream of the Solo: A Star Wars Story world premiere

Most Star Wars fans will have to wait until May 25 to see how Han Solo first met Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but a lucky few will get to see it Thursday when the film has its world premiere in Los Angeles. But although fans at home won’t be able to attend, they can still participate in the fun by watching the premiere’s official live stream on the Star Wars YouTube channel starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The premiere will feature an all-star assembly of celebrities, including film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo. First-generation Star Wars icons like Mark Hamill, Peter Mayhew, and Billy Dee Williams will also be on hand.

Those not attending the premiere will have to wait a little longer to see Solo in full, but plenty of preview clips are already available. Here, for instance, you can watch Ehrenreich’s Han meet Glover’s Lando for the first time.

Solo hits theaters everywhere May 25.