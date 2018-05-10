In the action-thriller Revenge, Matilda Lutz plays a rape victim named Jen who hunts the three men that left her for dead in the desert following her assault. The film is written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, whose inspirations while developing the project included Kill Bill and Mad Max.

“Basically, I really wanted to make a genre film for my first feature, because that’s really the cinema I love,” the director recently told EW. It all started with her central character, a “very powerful Lolita icon, that brings a real attraction and fascination on her, because she’s physically fascinating. At the same time, guys think she can be crushed and [that] they can get rid of her as soon as she doesn’t act the way they want. I was very interested with the idea to bring her from the very typical Lolita-Barbie-girl to the very strong powerful warrior. All the elements started to build around that.”

Revenge opens theatrically and on demand this Friday. Watch the film’s trailer below and an exclusive clip, above.

