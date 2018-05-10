In case you thought there weren’t enough ABBA songs to sustain Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to 2008’s blockbuster musical, you were sadly mistaken.

The movie, out July 20, finds the cast revisiting some of the Swedish group’s classics, like “Dancing Queen,” but also a slew of lesser-known ABBA tunes, like the opening sequence’s “When I Kissed the Teacher.”

Lily James (Baby Driver) plays the younger version of Meryl Streep’s Donna and is graduating from college in this moment early on in Again.

The film flashes back and forth between young Donna living on the island and present day with Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) attempting to reopen her mother’s hotel.

Check out the opening scene above, and the movie when it opens July 20.