Bradley Cooper to direct and star in Leonard Bernstein biopic

Bradley Cooper has found his next musical story.

The three-time Oscar nominee, who directs and stars in the upcoming A Star is Born remake, will do the same for Paramount’s Leonard Bernstein biopic, EW has confirmed.

In addition to directing Bernstein and portraying the legendary West Side Story composer, Cooper will co-write the film with Oscar-winner Josh Singer (Spotlight). Cooper, Steven Spielberg, and Martin Scorsese are among the producers.

Cooper isn’t the only high-profile actor set to tackle the life of Bernstein, the conductor and composer behind the music of The West Side Story, Peter Pan, and more. Last week, Deadline reported that Jake Gyllenhaal will star in The American, a separate Bernstein biopic from True Detective director Cary Fukunaga.

Lining up Bernstein comes as Cooper prepares for the Oct. 5 release of his directorial debut, A Star is Born. Starring Cooper and Lady Gaga as romantic and musical partners, the film’s trailer earned rave reviews when screened at last month’s CinemaCon.

Deadline first reported the news of Cooper’s involvement.