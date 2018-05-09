A video game starts mutating in trailer for horror film Sequence Break

Clark Collis
May 09, 2018 at 03:57 PM EDT

In the new horror film Sequence Break, Chase Williamson (John Dies at the End, Beyond the Gates) plays Oz, a reclusive video arcade repair technician whose reality begins to fracture when a mysterious new arcade machine appears in his shop. The film’s writer-director Graham Skipper told EW last year that the movie was “inspired by films such as VideodromeAltered States, and modern indie genre cinema. Sequence Break throws Oz down the rabbit hole, [where he finds] strange metaphysical forces, bizarre biomechanical mutations, Cronenbergian hallucinations, and a shocking self-realization.”

Sequence Break costars Fabianne Therese (Southbound), Lyle Kanouse (Big Love), and Audrey Wasilewski (Mad Men). The film debuts May 24 on the streaming service Shudder.

Watch the film’s new — and somewhat disturbing — trailer, above.

