Penelope Cruz is another star enjoying the fruits of pay equity.

The Oscar winner is at the Cannes Film Festival with husband Javier Bardem, with whom she’s starring in the Spanish-language drama Everybody Knows (Todos Los Saben). As she said with a smile to press, Cruz confirmed she’s making the same amount as Bardem for their work on the project.

“Actually, yes,” she said when asked by a reporter, according to Variety.

Cruz and Bardem star in Everybody Knows, a psychological thriller about a woman named Laura who returns home to Spain for her sister’s wedding when her eldest daughter is abducted. Asghar Farhadi (The Salesman) wrote and directed the film.

“We don’t take the characters home at the end of the day,” Cruz said of working with Bardem. “We have similar ways of work. The fact that we know each other and trust each other helps.” She added, “It’s not something we plan on doing every two years. That will be once in a while, if we feel it’s right. I don’t think it will be too often.”

Pay disparity in Hollywood has been making headlines in recently, as Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton said they both are getting equal pay for Westworld‘s newly-greenlit third season and The Crown stars Matt Smith and Claire Foy addressed the controversy over their own wage gap.

Focus Features will release Everybody Knows in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, select Asian territories and the Middle East, apart from Iran.