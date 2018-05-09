Wild stoner queens disrupt a Texas town in NSFW Never Goin' Back trailer

As the saying goes, everything’s bigger in Texas — including the stoner comedies, as evidenced by the new trailer for Never Goin’ Back.

The feisty rebels at the center of the debut feature from director-actress Augustine Frizzell are a pair of struggling waitresses at a shoddy diner on the outskirts of Dallas. Angela (Maia Mitchell) and Jessie (Camila Morrone) dream of escaping their boring lives for something greater. In this case, that means traveling 300 miles south to the shores of Galveston.

But their trip to the beach ends up snowballing into a multi-day adventure thanks to the girls’ wild lifestyle, which includes partying, drugs, stealthily drawing penises on the faces of sleeping people, and a slew of madcap schemes to secure the funds for their mini vacation.

Also starring Saturday Night Live actor Kyle Mooney, Never Goin’ Back premiered in January at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where it earned mostly positive reviews from movie critics. A24 later acquired distribution rights ahead of the film’s SXSW showing in March.

Never Goin’ Back is in theaters Aug. 3. Watch the red-band trailer above.