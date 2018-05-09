Celebrate Mother's Day with a sing-along screening of Mamma Mia!

The Mamma Mia! franchise is here for the mammas this Mother’s Day.

On Wednesday, Universal Pictures announced that to celebrate the holiday on Sunday, there will be free sing-along screenings of the original Mamma Mia! movie at 10 a.m. at 25 theaters across the U.S. and Canada. And as a special Mother’s Day treat, viewers and sing-along-ers will also get a glimpse of some exclusive footage from the upcoming sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

“Since its debut as a smash-hit stage musical and evolution into a beloved feature-film adaptation, Mamma Mia! The Movie has brought joy to worldwide audiences,” said Jim Orr, President, Distribution, Universal Pictures in a statement. “As the movie is an unabashed celebration of mothers and daughters, we felt that Mother’s Day is the perfect holiday to invite audiences back into the theater to experience the sing-along version…and to share exclusive footage of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

The first movie, based on the music by Swedish pop group ABBA and adapted from the stage musical of the same name, saw Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) try to figure out the identity of her long-lost father from three possible candidates — Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Harry (Colin Firth), and Bill (Stellan) — and, obviously, a whole lot of singing, dancing and flares.

When we catch up with them in the sequel, Sophie is pregnant and has invited all the family back to the island to learn more about her mother’s (portrayed by Meryl Streep in the original flick) past and what went on when she came to Greece all those years ago. In flashbacks, the younger incarnation of Sophie’s mom, Donna, is played by Lily James as her story unfolds.

If you live in one of the following cities (or are willing to travel to them), start warming your vocal cords now: Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; Minneapolis, MN; New York, NY; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Sacramento, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; Tampa, FL; Toronto, ON; Vancouver, BC; Washington, D.C.; and West Palm Beach, FL.

For more information visit www.MammasDaySingAlong.com.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again breezes into theaters July 20.